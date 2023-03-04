AEW Star Reveals He Tried To Convince Cody Rhodes To Form A Heel Group

During the latest episode of his FTR podcast with Matt Koon, Dax Harwood stated that FTR wanted to join forces with Cody Rhodes in AEW prior to the EVP moving to WWE in 2022.

Harwood revealed that the American Nightmare was interested in the pairing as well.

He said, “We did talk to Cody a lot about forming a group with him. This was before Max [MJF] came along. We talked to Cody a lot about it. He had Arn, we had Tully, we wanted to create a super group with Cody, us two [FTR], and we had some ideas of who could be the other members. Around that time, Brock (Anderson) was starting to come up, and we felt that if Brock were with us, he could stand outside of the ring and watch us, and if we had eight-man tags, he would be able to learn by standing on the apron, getting in for a few minutes and tagging out, and we could talk to him after and tell him why certain things happened.”

Harwood mentioned the fact that Rhodes was not interested in turning heel was the primary reason why it did not take place.

“I think Cody really wanted to as well, but I think he was vehemently against being a heel, at least at that time.”

You can watch the complete podcast below:



