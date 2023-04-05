AEW Star Reveals His Contract Will Expire Soon

Lucha Libre Online interviewed AEW star Andrade El Idolo over the weekend at WrestleCon. Andrade has been sidelined since August due to a torn pec.

When asked about his thoughts about WrestleMania weekend, he replied:

“I’m with AEW, to make it clear. Soon my contract will expire. I had a tear in my chest and I got surgery in November. I was out for 4 months but soon I’ll be back. I was at the Hall of Fame accompanying my wife and to be next to a great friend Rey Mysterio…He’s the symbol for all the Latinos, Rey Mysterio.”

He mentioned giving Charlotte some advice before her WrestleMania match, and he promised to return soon after undergoing injury therapy.

Andrade made his AEW television debut on Dynamite on Friday, June 4, 2021. If he is under a two-year contract and no time is added to his current deal, he will become a free agent in about two months.

You can check out his appearance below:

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)