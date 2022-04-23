AEW Star Says Fans Are Impatient and The Company Is Trying To “Retune The Audience”

Malakai Black’s House of Black have recently competed in matches against various opponents in AEW including Fuego Del Sol. Via Twitter, Fuego addressed criticism of the group targeting him:

“I see the chatter online… why me? Why are the House of Black using precious tv time to target Fuego Del Sol? They are early to see what soon the whole world will see! There is a unique immeasurable it factor I possess that make people believe in me! A pure desire for success!

It’s ironic that they want to hold me back and shut me down because I’m brash enough to refuse to let anyone hold me back or shut me down! Because I have an unwavering believe in myself! THEY CHOSE ME because they want to stop me from becoming the GAWDDAMN STAR I’m destined to be! They are just smart enough to see it before some of you! But soon enough you and the House of Black will have no choice to put the respect on the name of Fuego Del Sol!”

Fuego also responded to another fan that said wrestling fans want things done quickly and without any type of buildup:

“Wrestling fans are impatient, we want everything now, but in AEW we are trying retune the audience to long form storytelling, attention to detail and nuances while have interconnecting stories that we can weave in and out of… Patience is a virtue!”