AEW Star Says He Has Been Suspended By The Company

Last Sunday night’s AEW Dynasty PPV saw The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) and “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn go up against Bullet Club Gold (“Switchblade” Jay White, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) in a Winners Take All Title vs. Title Unification Match for both the AEW World Trios Championships and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships.

Bullet Club Gold walked out with both sets of championship titles, but Caster still ended up becoming the talk of the night and he even made the headlines due to doing another freestyle controversial rap and this time his lyrics was aimed at “Switchblade” Jay White.

Caster said, “Switchblade’s what I switch. I’ll fufill your fantasy and I’ll make you my b****. Yo this dude’s just making me sick. I’ll violate you so bad you’ll have to tell the legal team about the taste of my d***.”

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com then mentioned that Caster could be in trouble for the contoversial rap and it seems his punishment was already handed down.

Caster took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that he has been suspended.

Caster wrote, “I am suspended”

You can check out Caster’s post below.