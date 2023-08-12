AEW Star Says Jimmy Uso Turning On Jey Is ‘Very WWE-Ish’

AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke on his podcast, “the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his thoughts on Jimmy Uso turning on Jey Uso at SummerSlam:

“Maybe they have some ingenious plan worked out and it’s going to turn into a story that blows us all away, but in my opinion, once again, this is only my sh*tty opinion. You know, people jump online with their opinions and think they are the end all, be all, the be all, end all, but I would rather not see Jimmy turn on Jey in the big scheme of things. I love the fact that the Usos have been such an important part of the story. I love the fact that they had each other’s back. I love that Jey ended up making the decision to step away from Roman and go with his brother, and just for Jimmy to come back, I mean, it’s very WWE-ish. Once again, I don’t know. Maybe they have something that’s gonna blow us away. I don’t know. But I wouldn’t have wanted to split up the Usos because I think they’re a great tag team. I think they’re most valuable when they’re together as opposed to feuding against each other or having a big match on a big PLE, Premium Live Event, but I would have rather seen Jimmy return to it and still have Jey’s back in some way. I don’t know where I would have taken the angle. I haven’t really thought about that. I try to sit back and enjoy it, like watching just as a spectator, as a viewer of the product, but I wasn’t crazy about the idea of Jimmy betraying Jey and joining back up with Roman.”

On what he feel Brock Lesnar’s legacy is going to be:

“I mean, just one of a kind. They say generational athlete. I feel like he definitely fits the bill when it comes to that. He’s a generational athlete who is the scariest, most explosive, extremely strong but also extremely fast, most explosive athlete I’ve ever been in the ring with. The most dangerous athlete I’ve ever done some sort of combat sport with. I think he will go down as someone who was extremely gifted as an athlete, was extremely gifted in pro wrestling, was able to pick it up very quickly, became the next big thing, and was a big deal. He showed how compatible he was because he left. He went to the UFC. He became the champion there. Hell, he almost made the NFL after not even playing football. It just shows how much of a freak athlete he was. Then he came back to WWE. He beat Taker and ended the streak which was a big deal, which did continue to elevate them and put more equity into his brand. Then he went on to become a guy who is known as a box office draw, but also is willing to do business and help other people. He’s going to be a big deal in the history of wrestling. He’s going to be a guy that was someone that was truly a draw, that sold tickets, and also was willing to give back if the price was right.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)