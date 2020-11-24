AEW Star Says WWE Contacted Him After Dynamite Debut

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, AEW star Ricky Starks talked about his debut match against Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite and how WWE contacted right after the match:

“The funny thing is, the day that I wrestled Cody I got a phone call from WWE saying ‘Hey, we’ve been watching you and we wanted to bring you in’. I said ‘Oh really? oh ok. Interesting. Of all days’. And so I entertained that conversation because I was curious but I think I knew already which decision I was going to make. And I had a very dear, great friend tell me once: you should look at the people who want to invest in you and not know anything about you as opposed to the people who only wanted you when they saw someone else having interest. So that put things in perspective and I don’t hold any ill will towards WWE but I really think they dropped the ball majorly on that. I’ll never know why and I guess I don’t care now.”

(quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)