AEW Star Seemingly Teases His Return

Two stars have already returned from their AEW TV hiatus (Rusev and Thunder Rosa), and one wrestler is hinting that he might be the next after being out for several months due to an injury.

In November, Andrade El Idolo underwent pectoral surgery after tearing his pectoral muscle. Andrade has been out of action since September. He indicated by sharing a clip on Twitter that the injury happened in a match from a Dynamite episode in August 2022 in a Trios match featuring himself, Rush, and Dragon Lee against The Elite.

On his podcast in March, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair stated that Andrade was almost ready to make a comeback. Andrade is in amazing shape right now, as can be seen in this photo.

El Idolo teased his return to AEW on Twitter on Wednesday night by posting a GIF of himself putting on a suit and tie: