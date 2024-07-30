AEW Star Set To Be A Free Agent Soon, Expected To Receive Offer From WWE

Many well-known wrestlers are becoming free agents, with some choosing to sign new contracts and stay put, while others are testing the waters to see if they can find better opportunities elsewhere.

According to Fightful Select, All Elite Wrestling hopes to re-sign Rey Fenix. Fenix’s contract expires within the next few months. There is no word on the current situation, but he has reportedly received offers. Fightful adds that he expects to receive offers from WWE.

As previously reported, Fenix’s tag team partner Penta El Zero Miedo’s contract expires soon, and WWE is expected to show interest in him. So far, there is no word on how his contract negotiations are progressing. Obviously, signing both of them would be huge for WWE, especially as they look to expand their presence in Latin American countries, but Tony Khan’s AEW is making good offers to a lot of talent, so there’s no guarantee they’ll go anywhere.