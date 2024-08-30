AEW Star Set To Make His CMLL In-Ring Debut Next Month At Arena Mexico

It was announced during this past Tuesday’s episode of CMLL Informa that AEW star Orange Cassidy will compete at their 91st Anniversary Show on Friday, September 13th from the legendary Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico, when he teams up with Rocky Romero and KOJIMA to face Volador Jr., Atlantis Jr. and Ultimo Guerrero in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

The show will also feature AEW's Chris Jericho taking on Mistico in a singles match, Los Viajeros del Espacio (Futuro, Max Star and Hombre Bala Jr.) going up against Los Depredadores (Magnus, Rugido and Magia Blanca) in 6-Man Tag Team action.