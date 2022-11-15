AEW Star Speaks Out on Being Bad Mouthed by Road Dogg on Social Media

Brian “Road Dogg” James recently claimed to be a better sports entertainer than WWE legend Bret “The Hitman” Hart. He would later apologize for telling how he felt about Hart.
AEW wrestler “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard voiced his opinion on the matter on social media, claiming that he was a better sports entertainer than Road Dogg.
Trent Beretta replied to Daddy Magic’s tweet, telling a story about how he first met Road Dogg. Beretta claimed that while James was nice to him in person, he would trash him on Facebook.
