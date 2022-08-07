AEW Star Suffers Broken Nose at Battle of the Belts III

At Battle of the Belts III, Jamie Hayter damaged her nose when taking on AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa.

FightfulSelect confirmed that Hayter was injured. When Rose delivered a brainbuster, Hayter was struck in the face by Rose’s knee. She quickly started holding it and then went for the pin.

Hayter fought despite the pain and finished the match, but ultimately lost by roll-up. Her nose never bled during the match, although in close-up camera shots, it seemed to shift to one side.

Hayter has not yet addressed the injury. Along with Dante Martin, Dax Harwood, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Penelope Ford, AEW World Champion CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and Bobby Fish, she joins a lengthy list of other major AEW wrestlers who have sustained injuries.

Before a live episode of Rampage on Friday night, AEW recorded this special. On Tuesday morning, the special’s ratings will be released. Click here for full results from Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts III event.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.