AEW Star Suffers Torn Pectoral Muscle

One of AEW’s most popular stars has been injured.

Danhausen revealed on Twitter that he tore his right pec muscle. There is no word on how the injury occurred, but he was last seen in action earlier this month at Revolution, where he teamed with Orange Cassidy against Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, The Acclaimed, and The Gunns in a four-way match for the tag team titles.

He mentioned an injury after the show, but it wasn’t until tonight that he revealed how serious it is. There is no word on how long he will be sidelined.

Danhausen previously suffered a broken tibia and fibula in 2021 and was signed to an AEW contract while he recovered.

He wrote the following on Twitter, “Hello, Danhausen tore his pec at AEW Revolution; once Armageddon is locked and loaded, Danhausen will return for you.”

Hello, Danhausen tore his pec at AEW Revolution. ~When Armageddons been locked and loaded, Danhausen will come back for you~ pic.twitter.com/76i2d5IC1e — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) March 16, 2023

Best wishes to Danhausen on a speedy recovery.

