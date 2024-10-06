AEW Star Swerve Strickland Featured In DC Comics New Release

AEW star Swerve Strickland took to his official Twitter (X) account and gave a shout out to DC Comics and Warner Bros. Discovery for being added to the DC Universe in Batman issue #153.

Strickland, who’s military upbringing, history with Lucha Underground and title reigns are the topic of conversation in the comic book, are featured alongside with fellow AEW stars Darby Allin, Britt Baker, Toni Storm and Orange Cassidy.

Strickland is a former AEW World Champion, but is currently out of in-ring action.