AEW Star Taken to the Hospital Following Injury at Indy Show

AEW star Abadon will be out for the foreseeable future after suffering an injury while wrestling for Staten Island, NY’s Warriors of Wrestling promotion over the weekend.

According to PWInsider.com, Abadon was doing a huranacanrana against Joey Ace when he landed incorrectly and was injured. The match was immediately called off, and Abadon was taken to the hospital.

According to the report, Abadon is likely to have suffered a broken collarbone.

Abadon joined AEW in 2020 and has primarily appeared on the AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation shows. In November 2020, Abadon competed for the AEW Women’s Title against Hikaru Shida.

Abadon’s most recent AEW match was on November 4th, when she defeated Leva Bates in a singles match.

We hope Abadon recovers quickly.