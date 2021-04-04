AEW Star Talks About Lacking Confidence As A Babyface Character

In an interview with WrestleTalk.com, Britt Baker talked about starting her AEW career as a babyface character:

“I didn’t really have a lot of confidence (as a babyface). I was scared s**tless. I was brand new on TV, I got plucked off the indies in front of 100 people and then wrestling in front of millions of people on TV. I literally had no idea what I was doing. I didn’t have a gimmick or a character or anything that I had a lot of faith in myself. It was just like, ‘Oh you’re the face of the women’s division. I’m like, ‘Okay but like, am I? I’m scared’.

“But then being a heel, I literally just get to say and do and think out loud all the time and it’s so much fun, because you have to get comfortable with being uncomfortable. You have to be like, ‘What’s something right now that’s going to piss everybody off’. Which, in normal life, you wouldn’t do that, because you have filters that would stop you from saying that. Not in wrestling, you have to say it all, and for me that is just so fun. It’s like sick and twisted right, but it’s so much fun. And it’s just something that I can finally sink my teeth into, that I have my own ideas, I have my own way of how I would say or do something. And it’s confidence is what it is.

“I didn’t really think about (whether I’d be a babyface or a heel) either one way or another because I’ve never even considered being a heel. I’ve never done heel stuff, it’s such a foreign world to me. Like putting heat on in the match, I’m like, ‘What? I don’t know what is going on’. So I just always envisioned myself being a babyface but now I can’t envision myself being a babyface if that makes sense.”

You can check out the full interview below: