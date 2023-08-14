AEW Star That Had Prior Confrontation With CM Punk Sent Home From Collision

Hangman Adam Page was scheduled to do a pre-taped segment while backstage at AEW Collision, but when he arrived, he was told that it would have to leave the arena. The comments about Page after Collision were said to be a shoot rather than a storyline. More details can be found by clicking here.

According to Fightful Select, Ryan Nemeth was flown in for Collision tapings but was told he was not needed and a flight was booked for him to fly home. Fightul went on to say that Nemeth, who frequently appears on The Elite’s YouTube channel, was confronted by Punk shortly after Punk’s return at the first Collision.

Punk took issue with Nemeth after he tweeted, “Literally the softest man alive,” following Punk’s return promo in which he mentioned “Counterfeit Bucks.” Fightful added that Nemeth explained himself and that there was no physicality with Punk.