AEW Star To Appear On Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

By
James Hetfield
-

AEW star Anthony Ogogo took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that he is set to appear on the new Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins TV series.

The series is set to premiere on Sunday, September 22nd at 9PM on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom.

 

