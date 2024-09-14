AEW Star To Appear On Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

AEW star Anthony Ogogo took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that he is set to appear on the new Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins TV series.
The series is set to premiere on Sunday, September 22nd at 9PM on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom.
“Who dares wins, Rodney.”
From the boxing ring to the wrestling ring and now to the ultimate battlefield—I’m stepping into SAS: Who Dares Wins. Watch me push beyond my limits on September 22nd at 9pm on @Channel4 Time to see what I’m truly made of! 🥊💥 #SASWhoDaresWins pic.twitter.com/TAAPBj7M4L
