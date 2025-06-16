AEW Star Trent Beretta Gets Married

AEW star Trent Beretta has tied the knot! The longtime member of the Best Friends faction married his partner Marlee over the weekend in a joyous ceremony celebrated by family — and, of course, his fan-favorite mother Sue.

Sue, who AEW fans fondly remember for driving her son and his teammates to matches in her iconic minivan, shared the happy news on Instagram. She posted a heartwarming video of the couple walking down the aisle with the caption:

“My Greggie and Marlee are married! Love to you both!”

“Greggie” refers to Beretta’s real name, Greg Marasciulo, adding a personal touch that resonated with longtime fans.

The wedding comes at a major turning point in Beretta’s wrestling career. After years as a cornerstone of AEW’s beloved Best Friends stable, Beretta recently turned on Orange Cassidy, launching a surprising heel run that’s seen him adopt a more aggressive and ruthless in-ring demeanor.

While Beretta’s on-screen persona is darker than ever, his real-life weekend celebration provided fans with a reminder of the man behind the character — and the tight-knit family that helped make him a fan favorite in AEW.

