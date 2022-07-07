AEW Star Turning Heel, Title Match Set for Next Week’s Dynamite

Wednesday night, there was further conflict between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland.

Lee and Strickland competed against The Butcher and The Blade on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite show. The running tackle Lee unintentionally applied to his teammate was the result of a communication error.

Although Swerve and Lee won in the bout, it is obvious that there are problems between them, and it appears like Swerve will turn heel. They weren’t on the same page during the battle royal on Rampage last week.

Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks stepped out with microphones in hand following the match. The Young Bucks followed them out. A title match between all three teams has been scheduled for next week on Dynamite.

