AEW Star Tweets That His Contract Is About To Expire

AEW tweeted this afternoon to congratulate all of the winners of the Wrestling Observer awards.

Along with Mark and Jay Briscoe, FTR won the awards for best tag team and best feud of the year. Dax seems to be upset that AEW didn’t mention FTR in their tweets. They congratulated Mark Briscoe and his deceased brother Jay in the feud of the year tweet, but FTR was not mentioned.

“Tell me April’s around the corner without telling me April’s around the corner,” Dax tweeted.

Dax has previously mentioned that Cash Wheeler and his contract will expire in April.

Some fans have speculated that this is all to swerve fans for a storyline involving CM Punk. If that is the plan, it’s being kept under wraps by a few people.

Of course, it’s always possible that they agree to new contracts with AEW or leave to work in WWE or on independent projects for a while.

You can check out the aforementioned tweets below: