AEW Star Under Fire For Making Reference To Rape Case During Dark Episode

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

On the August 2nd edition of AEW Dark, which was taped in Charlotte, North Carolina prior to last week’s Dynamite, Max Caster said the following during his rap promo…

“The Acclaimed kicking ass for miles
Make you claim mental health like Simone Biles

Matt Sydal is gonna pay the cost
I’m gonna treat those bitches like Duke Lacrosse”

“Duke Lacrosse” refers to the 2006 criminal case in Durham, North Carolina in which three members of the Duke University men’s Lacrosse team were accused of rape but the charges ended up being dropped.

Caster’s rap was met with criticism on social media due to the “Duke Lacrosse” line as well as the lines about Olympics competitor Simone Biles and Julia Hart. Here were some of the comments from fans:

