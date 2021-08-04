AEW Star Under Fire For Making Reference To Rape Case During Dark Episode

On the August 2nd edition of AEW Dark, which was taped in Charlotte, North Carolina prior to last week’s Dynamite, Max Caster said the following during his rap promo…

“The Acclaimed kicking ass for miles

Make you claim mental health like Simone Biles

Matt Sydal is gonna pay the cost

I’m gonna treat those bitches like Duke Lacrosse”

“Duke Lacrosse” refers to the 2006 criminal case in Durham, North Carolina in which three members of the Duke University men’s Lacrosse team were accused of rape but the charges ended up being dropped.

Caster’s rap was met with criticism on social media due to the “Duke Lacrosse” line as well as the lines about Olympics competitor Simone Biles and Julia Hart. Here were some of the comments from fans:

AEW actually aired Max Caster's rap which involved a shot at Simone Biles and a Duke LaCrosse r*pe joke. Fucking Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/pIpzwNscI2 — Sammy (riderless) (@WrestleHades) August 4, 2021

Really disappointed in AEW and Max Caster for not only airing a promo that used a serious sexual assault case as a part of it, but for even allowing it to be said in the first place. I get heels need heat, but it shouldn’t come at the expense of actual victims. Do better. — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) August 4, 2021

Great Heels today don’t ever need to resort to cheap heat because they are proficient in their art & natural psychologists. Using sexual assault & emotional/mental illnesses for reactions show that you’re inept in this field. Btw, Julia Hart is 19 & Max Caster is 32 — Satta ✨🍷 (@SattaLaFleur) August 4, 2021

Charlotte’s promo was not okay. Max Caster’s rap was not okay. BOTH BAD IDEAS. BOTH SHOULD NOT HAVE HAPPENED! Y’all need to stop being all “wwe v AEW” for two fucking seconds. NONE OF IT SHOULD HAVE HAPPENED! ✌🏻 — 𝕄𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕒 (@melissax1125) August 3, 2021

Max Caster, a 32 year old man just made a joke about mental health, a r*pe joke, and a joke about a 19 year old’s private part all in the span of one minute. If you think this is good because it gives him "heel heat", please seek professional help. — Dot̸t̸y (@DottyIsWoken) August 4, 2021