AEW Star Weighs In On Malakai Black’s Future Amid WWE Rumors

Recent reports indicate that Malakai Black may be departing AEW and could be eyeing a return to WWE once he becomes a free agent. While speaking to Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture, Julia Hart, Black’s House of Black stablemate, addressed the swirling rumors.

“I think we’ll be okay, and whatever he decides to do with his career is his business, and I wish him all the best no matter what,” Hart shared. “He has been such a great rock for me, and I appreciate everything he’s ever done with me. But also, the rumors aren’t confirmed or anything, so I don’t know what exactly is going on. Anything could be happening—we don’t know.”

Hart expressed confidence in the stability of House of Black regardless of what transpires. “It’s just a matter of whatever happens, happens, and I’m happy for him no matter what happens. I think House of Black will be okay [laughs]. No matter what happens. I think I’ll keep destroying the women’s locker room [laughs], and Brody and Buddy will destroy the men’s locker room. Everything will be okay, and I am happy for everybody no matter what.”

Hart’s comments underline the strong bond within the faction while acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding Black’s future. Fans will have to wait to see how the situation unfolds.



(quote courtesy of Colin Tessier)