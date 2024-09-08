AEW Star Works All Out PPV Match Despite Shoulder Injury

The AEW All Out pay-per-view event, held at NOW Arena in Chicago, IL, featured several memorable title matches. One of those matches saw a champion overcome an injury.

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) faced off against the Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta). Yuta attempted a splash at the finish, but Matt ate his knees and rolled him up for the win.

This came 24 hours after Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Castagnoli, and Yuta) and PAC defeated The Elite (Jack Perry, Kazuchika Okada, and The Young Bucks) on a special Friday night episode of Collision. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed Nick Jackson’s injury in the Collision match.

Alvarez: “So if you watched the Collision match where Nick Jackson got pinned when Claudio spun him, and then Wheeler did the dropkick. If you watch the match, he [Nick] gets pinned, and then he immediately goes for his shoulder, and he’s holding that shoulder all the way to the back. As it turned out, he got hurt in that match and worked this entire match despite being injured, and you never would have known.”

Meltzer: “You would’ve known because his shoulder was taped up.”

Alvarez: “It was taped up, but, like, he could do everything…..you couldn’t tell watching the match. I mean, dude, everyone’s taped up, like Bryan Danielson’s taped up head to toe, but that’s part of his neck gimmick.”

Meltzer: “[Will] Ospreay the same way, but this one was legit tape rather than storyline tape.”



