All Elite Wrestling star Anthony Bowens recently spoke with KISS FM on a number of topics including how he would love to see WWE Hall of Famer Edge join AEW and reunite with wrestling legend Christian Cage.

Bowens said, “Considering I just said Edge & Christian, I think Edge. I would love to see Edge come over and re-unite with Christian. Let’s have a feud forever. Five-second scissor.”

You can check out the complete interview in the video below.