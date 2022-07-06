AEW Stars Added To TERMINUS 3 Show Scheduled For July 21 In Atlanta, GA.

You can officially pencil in another match for the third TERMINUS event coming up later this month.

On Wednesday, the official Twitter feed for the upstart pro wrestling promotion announced a new tag-team match, which features familiar faces to fans of All Elite Wrestling.

Officially added to the card for the show scheduled for July 21, 2022 at Oasis Event Center in Atlanta, Georgia, is The Factory (QT Marshall & Aaron Solo) vs. C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas).

With that now known, the updated lineup for the TERMINUS 3: All Roads Lead Here event on 7/21 looks as follows:

TERMINUS 3: ALL ROADS LEAD HERE (7/21/2022)

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Konosuke Takeshita* Queen Aminata vs. Masha Slamovich* Jay Lethal vs. Baron Black* Invictus Khash vs. Mike Bennett* The Factory vs. C4

Check out the official announcement regarding the addition of The Factory vs. C4 for the TERMINUS 3 event via the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of the promotion.