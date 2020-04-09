AEW Stars Comment On Indy Wrestlers Who Worked Dynamite Last Night

This week’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT saw Lance Archer and Brodie Lee pick up singles wins over two indie wrestlers used as enhancement talents.

AEW has been using local indie talents for recent Dynamite and Dark tapings during the coronavirus pandemic, taking advantage of having talents who live near the tapings locations so they didn’t have to bring in so many roster members from other areas. The victims of Lee and Archer were both from Georgia on Wednesday, which is where the tapings were shot last week.

Archer defeated Trey Tucker, who uses the name Alan Angels. He has worked for ROH and WWN Live in the past, among other promotions. Angels is billed from Snellville, GA, which is less than 30 minutes from where the AEW tapings were held in Norcross, GA. He was trained by AR Fox.

Brodie defeated Lee Johnson this week. Johnson, who was trained by QT Marshall and AR Fox, made his AEW debut on this week’s Dark episode, losing to Marshall. That match was also taped last week in Georgia. He has worked for IWA-MS, AIW, and WWN in the past, among others.

Angels took to Twitter after the show and received praise from Chris Jericho, who also gave him props during commentary.

Angels wrote, “Although I wasn’t victorious, I got an opportunity to compete on @AEWonTN I very much appreciate it. If you told 8 year old me that one day I’d be on TV wrestling he’d be the happiest little kid. A little light in these dark times.”

Jericho responded, “Congrats kid. Keep on pushing….”

Angels wrote back, “Always! Thank you the beautiful play-by-play! [fist emoji]”

QT also praised Angels and wrote, “You have a long way to go in wrestling, but you are on the right path! Promoters out there, keep @Alan_Angels_ fresh in your mind when things get back to normal!”

Jericho also praised Johnson during commentary.

Brodie tweeted after their match and wrote, “Guess I get to keep the Lee….”

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan responded to Brodie’s tweet and praised Johnson.

Khan wrote, “Thank you for leaving something of Lee Johnson. He’s a promising up-and-comer, I’m glad there’s something left of him. #AEW Dynamite”

Johnson responded to Khan’s tweet and wrote, “This is so cool, Thankyou so much”

Johnson also tweeted a clip from his Dynamite debut and wrote, “Forever grateful. Thankyou @AEWrestling”

