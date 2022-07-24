AEW Stars Considering WWE When Their Contracts Expire, Shane McMahon

Numerous changes are anticipated to come to WWE as a result of Triple H’s appointment as Head of Talent Relations and Nick Khan’s appointment as co-CEO alongside Stephanie McMahon. Many former performers who had issues with creative or Vince McMahon’s management style will likely consider WWE once again.

In a PWTorchVIP.com report, Wade Keller reports that he spoke with a few AEW wrestlers after the word of Vince’s retirement emerged. Keller said that he spoke with those in particular who had contracts that were up for renewal this year or who disapproved of Tony Khan’s booking and saw Vince’s departure as a positive move.

Wrestlers who previously dismissed WWE due to Vince McMahon’s presence are now reconsidering their options, according to Keller. Numerous AEW names were not thought to be the type of people Vince would have hired, but that has changed with Stephanie and Triple H in charge.

Don’t be surprised to see some stars return to the company and don’t be surprised to see certain AEW performers make the switch to WWE, especially those who want to compete more frequently. There are a number of names available on the free agent market who were let go by WWE and who Triple H was high on. Due to the size of AEW’s roster, not all wrestlers can appear on Dynamite every week.

Jon Moxley is one to be on the lookout for. It will be interesting to see if he considers a return to WWE as a possibility when his contract expires. Vince McMahon’s suggestions for his character’s storyline were the cause of Moxley’s concerns. Additionally, he had problems with Kevin Dunn. Vince is no longer there, and if Dunn is removed, it might allow Moxley and other people to return.

According to Keller, there is some interest in how Shane McMahon fits into everything and some speculation about whether he will attempt to intervene. The important figures in management are reported to have a clear division between Stephanie and Shane, and any attempts to sabotage the change of power will not be well accepted. Shane is also thought to have few remaining personal ties in the WWE.