AEW Star’s Contract Expires, Backstage News on His Status With the Company

According to reports, Alan “5” Angels of The Dark Order is no longer under contract with AEW.

This week, Angels’ updated his profile picture to an all-black image and deleted any AEW references from his social network biographies. Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com stated that although Angels’ AEW contract did expire, it’s believed that he will still work for the company on a per-date basis.

Angels addressed his future on Twitter on Monday.

The 24-year-old native of Atlanta stated that she was “excited for what’s next.”

Excited for what’s next — Alan Angels (@Alan_V_Angels) June 28, 2022

As of this writing, Angels is still listed on the official AEW roster website. Alan Angels is now accepting bookings via AlanAngelsBooking@gmail.com, and he also has a shop on Pro Wrestling Tees.

Angels’ contract dilemma comes after Stu Grayson, a fellow member of The Dark Order, quit the group in May because the two parties couldn’t agree on a new contract.

Angels was signed by AEW in April 2020 after spending several years working for southern independent promotions. Lance Archer defeated Angels in his debut on the April 8 Dynamite, but later that summer, Angels joined The Dark Order.

At the June 11 Dark tapings, Angels made his last appearance for AEW, losing to Daniel Garcia in a Pure Rules match. On the June 14 Dark edition, which was recorded on June 3, QT Marshall defeated him.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.