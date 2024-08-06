AEW Stars Expected To Leave The Company Once Their Contracts Expire

According to Ibou of WrestlePurists, AEW stars The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fénix) are expected to leave the company once their contracts expire later this year. Some sources have said the Lucha Bros are possibly headed to WWE, but others have claimed them leaving AEW is just a formality.

The Lucha Bros were originally expected to compete in the AEW Unified Trios Championships at All In later this month, most likely teaming up with their Death Triangle partner PAC. However, those plans have now changed due to the Lucha Bros’ decision to leave the company.