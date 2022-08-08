AEW Stars Frustrated With Being Given Less TV Time Than When They Were in WWE

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Several AEW stars seem upset about their position within the company, including two former WWE stars.

Andrade El Idolo recently “liked” the following tweet:

“@TonyKhan so….you signed @ToBeMiro to @AEW away from rival organization just to have him do what exactly? Didn’t think I’d miss the day would come that I miss #RusevDay. He’s been used worse with yall that he was in WWE. Same goes with @AndradeElIdolo”

Miro “liked” this tweet: “Are you still in AEW? Seems you had it better in WWE”

Ethan Page, Brian Cage, and Sonny Kiss have also hinted at frustration with their lack of activity on social media.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR