AEW Stars Frustrated With Being Given Less TV Time Than When They Were in WWE

Several AEW stars seem upset about their position within the company, including two former WWE stars.

Andrade El Idolo recently “liked” the following tweet:

“@TonyKhan so….you signed @ToBeMiro to @AEW away from rival organization just to have him do what exactly? Didn’t think I’d miss the day would come that I miss #RusevDay. He’s been used worse with yall that he was in WWE. Same goes with @AndradeElIdolo”

@TonyKhan so….you signed @ToBeMiro to @AEW away from rival organization just to have him do what exactly? Didn't think I'd miss the day would come that I miss #RusevDay. He's been used worse with yall that he was in WWE. Same goes with @AndradeElIdolo — 🍍🌟Star🌟🍍 (@SpicyCakes84) August 7, 2022

Miro “liked” this tweet: “Are you still in AEW? Seems you had it better in WWE”

Are you still in AEW? Seems you had it better in WWE — Adam (@adammahogany) August 6, 2022

Ethan Page, Brian Cage, and Sonny Kiss have also hinted at frustration with their lack of activity on social media.

Hey look … Ethan Page actually gets TV time this week! Nice change of pace at work if u ask me Keep up the great work @AEW 👍 Can’t wait to do this again in 5 weeks. pic.twitter.com/RUba0KvHmW — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) July 28, 2022

What's heartbreaking, is doing what you love, but not doing what you love. — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) July 29, 2022

Sure is. — Sonny Kiss (@SonnyKissXO) July 29, 2022

