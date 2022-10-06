AEW Stars Julia Hart and Lee Johnson Engaged to Be Married

On this week’s episode of the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast, AEW’s Julia Hart was a guest and answered some questions. Here are some highlights:

It was Julia Hart’s idea to join The House of Black:

“I told Jerry Lynn, ‘What do you think if I joined House of Black or joined Malakai? He said, ‘I think that will be cool.’ At the time, I wasn’t very close with Malakai. He’s also an intimidating presence as it is, in a good way, not in a bad way. I wanted to tell him but I didn’t know how. He would think this little girl wants to join this big group we’re about to have, so I didn’t really know how to approach it. So I told Jerry and I guess Jerry told him. Then he came to me and said, ‘You want to join House of Black?’ I thought you liked the cheerleading stuff?’ I said, ‘No. I need something different. I need something new. I need something creative. I love dark sh*t. I love it all. I’m here for it. I want to grow.’ He’s like, ‘Ok, maybe draw how you would see the character that you would want to do and do a promo for me’, and I love promos. I would love to talk more. So I did a promo and showed him, and he said, ‘Oh,ok, you have something.’ That was pretty much it and I kept the eye patch. I sat for weeks and waited and waited and was like, when is this ever going to happen. I honestly didn’t know. I was just coming to work and doing my job which was sitting on the steps and I was like hopefully one day I can join. Everyone asked me what I was thinking. I was thinking I want something more. That’s all I was thinking on those steps. Then it turned to what it is now. It’s crazy.”

Julia announced she’s engaged to Lee Johnson:

“We are engaged. It sounds weird saying boyfriend. He’s my fiance. Nobody really knows that, but we also don’t care. We also didn’t make a huge post about it. We did meet at The Nightmare Factory. We were just friends at first, and then one day he asked me, ‘Do you want to get pizza and watch wrestling?’ I said, ‘Sure. I don’t really have any friends in Georgia so sure, I’m not really doing anything.’ Then next thing you know we hung out until 7am just talking and clicking having the best time ever. I think the next day was The Showcase for The Nightmare Factory and then I actually left for a week. So we just clicked, and then I had to go back to Minnesota. He’s the one who actually told me I was supposed to come to TV. He said, ‘Hey, they’re talking about you at the school saying you’re supposed to be at TV.’ I said, ‘Ok, I’ll move down to Georgia.’ He said, ‘Ok.’ Then we hung out every single day and probably weren’t apart for months. He’s the best. I couldn’t ask for anyone better. He’s my dream man. He has everything I can ask for in a guy. He’s great.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)