AEW Stars Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford Heading To DDT Pro-Wrestling

The AEW/DDT Pro-Wrestling working agreement appears to be in full swing.

During today’s DDT Pro-Wrestling event First Dream 2023, it was announced that AEW stars Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford are their way to the promotion.

Sabian and Ford have been confirmed for the upcoming DDT Pro February 18th and 26th events. There have been no opponents announced yet for Sabian and Ford.

This will be the first trip to Japan for Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford.