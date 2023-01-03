AEW Stars Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford Heading To DDT Pro-Wrestling

The AEW/DDT Pro-Wrestling working agreement appears to be in full swing.
During today’s DDT Pro-Wrestling event First Dream 2023, it was announced that AEW stars Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford are their way to the promotion.
AEWが誇る世界No.1美形夫婦タッグ、ファン待望の日本初上陸！
“Superbad”
キップ・セイビアン
“The Bad Girl”
ペネロペ・フォード
2月18日名古屋国際会議場大会、2月26日後楽園ホール大会に参戦決定！#ddtpro #AEW pic.twitter.com/mZgXRWMrLA
Sabian and Ford have been confirmed for the upcoming DDT Pro February 18th and 26th events. There have been no opponents announced yet for Sabian and Ford.
This will be the first trip to Japan for Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford.