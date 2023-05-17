AEW Stars Reaction CM Punk’s Exclusion From Collision Announcement, Brand Split Update

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW officially confirmed the new weekly Collision show for Saturday nights, but there was no mention of CM Punk, despite rumors that he would be the show’s focal point.

Regarding Punk’s omission from the Collision announcement, Mike Johnson of PWInsiderElite.com noted that when CM Punk was not announced for Collision, many AEW stars were surprised. According to sources, Punk was expected to be front and center for the Collision reveal as recently as last night.

Fightful Select also noted that with the exception of many AEW Champions, talent expects a hard brand split with some exceptions. It is uncertain how the split will be determined, if there will be a draft, or how that will work.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.