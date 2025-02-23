AEW Stars Returns From Injury

An AEW star on the sidelines is back in action as Hologram made his long-awaited return to the ring after an extended absence.

At Wrestle Dynasty, Hologram faced The Beast Mortos in a two-out-of-three falls match, securing the victory and extending his undefeated streak in AEW. His return comes after being written off television following an attack by Mortos on an episode of Collision, with AEW initially citing a serious ankle injury as the reason for his absence.

However, Hologram’s return was further delayed due to time off with his newborn son, making his comeback even more anticipated by fans.

During Saturday night’s AEW Collision, Hologram defeated Mortos with a sunset flip pin after an impressive maneuver, marking his first match back since his hiatus.

After the match, Mortos attempted to unmask Hologram, but Komander intervened, preventing the reveal. While it’s unclear when the next match between Hologram and Mortos will take place, this developing feud appears far from over.

With Hologram now back in action, AEW fans will be eager to see where his undefeated streak leads next.