AEW Stars Sign New Contracts, Tag Team Praised Backstage for Their Work

Matt Menard and Angelo Parker reportedly signed contract extensions with AEW.

After joining AEW on August 4, 2021, the tag team formerly known as Ever-Rise and 2point0 later made the announcement that they had signed full-time contracts. Fightful Select has confirmed that they have recently signed new contract extensions.

Fans and coworkers have given “Daddy Magic” Menard and “Cool Hand” Parker high praise for their work in AEW, it was mentioned. Additionally, it was claimed that since joining the company, other AEW talent has praised them for being pleasant to work with.

Menard and Parker are current members of The Jericho Appreciation Society. Menard has recently been providing commentary for AEW while he heals from injuries to his shoulder, labrum, and rotator cuff that he stated he sustained during the Blood & Guts match earlier this year. Parker continues to appear on AEW TV.

Midway through June 2021, Menard and Parker signed WWE contract extensions before being let go along with other employees due to budget cuts just ten days later. Due to their work ethic and in-ring performance, they had supporters within WWE, and it appears that support followed them to AEW.