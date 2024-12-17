AEW Star’s Status In Question Amid Extended Hiatus From TV

Fans had high expectations when AEW brought in former NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille earlier this year, a signing that came after reports of interest from WWE.

Kamille debuted in July as the bodyguard for TBS Champion Mercedes Moné. However, since then, her AEW run has seen limited in-ring action. Last month, she split from Moné and was written off television following an attack.

While speaking with CovalentTV over the weekend, Kamille commented on her AEW status. Kamille said, “I would love to hold some gold in AEW eventually when that time comes. I’ll just keep doing what I know how to do and hopefully show cuz I still feel like the AEW world hasn’t even seen a glimmer of what I have to offer. Even being able to talk and show some personality. I’m really excited for AEW fans to get to know me a little better……It’s about introducing that side of me to the fans. If someone says, ‘Oh, there’s no personality,’ I mean, to be honest, I’d agree with them up to this point because I haven’t really gotten the chance to show it. I’m just really excited for everyone to see that I’m more than just standing there making faces.”

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer discussed Kamille’s current status with AEW.

Alvarez: “This person here says, what’s going on with Kamille and AEW?

Meltzer: “That’s a really good question. Man, I don’t know. They set that did that angle, and it just didn’t follow up at all.

Alvarez: “I don’t know if we’re gonna see her again.”

Meltzer: “Yeah, I wouldn’t be surprised.”

Alvarez: “She was mentioned once after it happened and never again.”

Meltzer: “Trying to think, yeah, they’ve mentioned it, but they haven’t mentioned it in the last week or two.”