AEW Stars Take Shots at Each Other Following Shawn Michaels Tribute at Full Gear

After AEW Full Gear, there was some backstage drama on social media.

Austin Gunn started it all by responding to a tweet from JJ Williams, who was covering the Full Gear post-show media scrum.

When asked about his tribute gear during his cage match, Williams stated that it was inspired by what Shawn Michaels wore during his Hell in a Cell match because it was Luchasaurus’ favorite match and it was a way to stick it to him.

Perry, according to Austin Gunn, “wants to be a Gunn so bad.”

Perry then responded, “I don’t know… I think I prefer being booked on the PPVs.”

Colen then responded, “i guess if we changed with the bucks and stayed up until 6 am with the boss we could get a spot too.”

If this is not part of a storyline and does not result in a match, hopefully everything will be resolved soon as the company does not want more backstage drama as they move on from some of the recent issues.

You can check out the tweets below:

kid wants to be a Gunn so bad pic.twitter.com/FswMbVvqJS — NOT ass boy (@theaustingunn) November 20, 2022

I don’t know… I think I prefer being booked on the PPVs. https://t.co/jgVAEr0kOX — Jungleboy (@boy_myth_legend) November 21, 2022