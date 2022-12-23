AEW Stars Threatened by Wrestlers Over New Stable, Fan Confronts Wrestler at Rampage Tapings, More

Fans and wrestlers are criticizing AEW’s new Spanish Announce Project stable, which includes Angelico, Luther, and Serpentico. The AEW stars reportedly gave wrestlers who have used the Spanish Announce Team name for many years a heads-up, but it wasn’t enough. At this week’s AEW TV tapings, a fan confronted Serpentico.

Angelico, Luther, and Serpentico made their Trios debut on this week’s AEW Dark episode, defeating enhancement talents Richard Adonis, Jay Marte, and Jarett Diaz. Tony Schiavone interviewed Luther, Serpentico, and Angelico in the ring after the match, and they revealed that they are now known as The Spanish Announce Project, or The S.A.P., a reference to Angelico and Serpentico doing Spanish-language commentary on AEW Dynamite. The video is embedded below.

Jose and Joel Maximo, along with their brother Wil Maximo, have wrestled on the independent circuit for years as The Spanish Announce Team, or The S.A.T. Paul Lauria gave the name to the brothers, who have also done Spanish commentary, because they once sat at the Spanish announce table to call the action. Since 2000, The Amazing Red’s cousins have held several indie titles, including the JAPW Tag Team Titles, the ECWA Tag Team Titles, and the WWC World Tag Team Titles in Puerto Rico. They also held NYWC Tag Team Titles and were recently inducted into the NYWC Hall of Fame.

S.A.T. members have been criticizing AEW this week, while also retweeting similar comments from supporters. This week, Joel took to Twitter to issue a warning to AEW.

“Bro like BRO , YA CANT BE SERIOUS ABOUT JUST TAKING EVERYTHING FROM US THE S.A.T , MOVES , GEAR , STYLE AND NOW NAME? SPANISH ANNOUNCE PROJECT? COME ON @AEW we out here grinding if ya want SAT just Call we will answer that Call, but No Infringement or we will have some word’s,” he wrote.

A fan commented on how AEW was disrespectful to indie veterans, tagging AEW President Tony Khan in the process. Joel responded to the fan tweet, still tagging Khan, and threatened a “huge riot” if the gimmick went ahead.

“[100 emoji] but we will riot huge if this goes Down, our people with us,” he wrote.

Jose, who stated that they know Serpentico personally, also commented on the group photo from the Dark tapings, writing, “This is Hilarious how much money do you guys want to steal from us? SAP? Spanish Announce Project? @KingSerpentico @AEW is bad enough everyone bit our whole style and moves but now our name and gimmic? The table too? Nah homie. #retweet #sat #originators”

It should be noted that Joel and Jose’s comments were made prior to the match airing on AEW Dark, in response to a fan tweet from Saturday’s Dark tapings in Orlando. The Maximo Brothers have escalated their rhetoric since the segment aired on Dark.

Jose tagged Serpentico in a tweet after the match aired on Dark, calling him a “f**king mark” who can’t show up to indie shows.

“Yo @KingSerpentico you fucking Mark literally trying to steal our gimmic and name really? You really think this is going to fly homie! I hope AEW pays you enough to just do those shows because you can’t show up to indies. #sat #realones,” he wrote.

Jose issued another tweet warning anyone S.A.T. knows who works for AEW, writing, “Anybody who knows us personally and work for @AEW I’m putting y’all on notice if you stay quiet about this gimmick infringement situation with The SAP your all involved. And no I don’t want your secret Dm support air that shit out in public. #supportsat”

Joel has also been tagged in several fan tweets about the situation. He shared a screenshot of two Facebook fan comments with the caption, “The fans are mad, @AEW they are not blind or stupid”

Joel continued in another tweet, “The fans are not stupid or blind @AEW pay attention please! We find this very challenging, the Father’s of the Style want answers”

One fan pointed out that Angelico and Serpentico provide Spanish-language commentary. Jose responded by revealing that the AEW stars had sent them a private message in which they wrote, “Us too my friend under the SAT for 20 plus years and now this crap they could have came up with something different no they left us a bullshit DM to tell us sorry but kind of stole your whole gimmick by the time we saw it it aired. Bullshit”

Jose stated that they attempted to resolve the issue privately. He wrote in response to one fan who suggested they not discuss the issues publicly, “Too late for that we tried too. Now we go ham”

In another tweet, Jose warned that the AEW stars will be unable to be booked in the Northeast, “Spanish Announce Team, the S.A.T @KingSerpentico if I were you don’t do it homie. NO BLESSINGS HERE. Gimmick infringement is a real thing. #sat #realones #abouttgatlife Gimmick infringement my friend And yeah they won’t be able to eat in the NE. Real Street Shit By legally we’ve been doing this for 23 years Homie we’re all covered”

For years, the Maximo Brothers have claimed credit for the Spanish Fly move. Jose shared a screenshot of a March 2021 tweet in which he told wrestlers that they could steal S.A.T’s new arsenal once it was revealed, but for the time being, they should focus on the Spanish Fly.

He captioned the screenshot as follows, “Old tweet hilarious that people are so unoriginal that they go as far to try and steal our whole gimmick and name because they already stole all of our moves. #spaniahfly #beachbreaker #codered #redstarpress and they are good wrestlers?”

Jose took to Twitter this morning and once again tagged Angelico and Serpentico, warning that their fans will not tolerate this.

“Good morning everyone just a reminder that @KingSerpentico and @AngelicoAAA are bunch of marks trying to benefit from our gimmick and name. Be careful our fans are not stupid and they won’t stand for this shit. #sat #realones #slap #onsite,” he wrote.

One fan responded by telling Jose to “quit whining and crying,” but Jose responded with harsh words for the man, as seen below with other related posts.

At Wednesday’s AEW Rampage tapings in San Antonio, TX, a representative for the Urban Wrestling Network podcast approached Serpentico and asked if they planned on returning S.A.T.’s gimmicks. Serpentico responded with a shrug of the shoulders, as seen in the video below.

Jose retweeted the fan video and appeared to threaten robbery in some way, writing, “It’s ours where I’m from we retaliate to robbery. #supportSAT”

Joel also reposted the fan video, writing, “Give it back”

Angelico, Luther, and Serpentico have online supporters who have defended them in the midst of the controversy this week. After the trio announced their new faction, fans chanted “S-A-P!” at the Dark tapings in Universal Studios last weekend.

The S.A.P. will make their AEW TV debuts together on Friday’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Rampage, competing in the Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale for $300,000. Spoilers can be found by clicking here.

As of this writing, Serpentico, Luther, and Angelico had not publicly commented on the situation.

The aforementioned tweets, as well as related posts and footage of The S.A.P. on AEW Dark, can be found below. The match starts at 26:40 in the full Dark episode below:

