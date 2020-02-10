AEW Storyline/Faction Being Dropped?

Brandi Rhodes posted a video on Twitter which implied that the Nightmare Collective storyline/faction is being dropped. In the video, Brandi was seen burning the outfit that she used as part of the group. On last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Brandi came out to show support for her husband Cody.
Last week on Dynamite, Awesome Kong was written off television due to her upcoming filming schedule for the Netflix series GLOW.
