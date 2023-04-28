AEW Submits Logo Trademark Application

The trademark rights to AEW’s logo are secured.

On April 24, the business registered the ‘AEW’ logo with the USPTO under the heading of merchandise purposes. The mark for the logo “consists of the letters AEW displayed in a stylized manner.” The filing’s description is as follows:

“Mark For: AEW™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Headwear; Pajamas; Pants; Pullovers; Shirts; Shorts; Socks; Sweatpants; Sweatshirts; Underwear; Athletic apparel, namely, shirts, pants, jackets, footwear, hats and caps, athletic uniforms; Jogging suits; Outer jackets; Polo shirts; Sports shirts; T-shirts; Tank tops; Wrist bands as clothing.”

The AEW has a busy summer ahead of them with Double Or Nothing taking place next month, followed by the launch of its AEW Collision show, which is co-hosted with NJPW, and Forbidden Door later that month.

They return the following week for the All Out pay-per-view event after concluding the summer with All In at Wembley Stadium.