AEW Summer Blockbuster goes down live tonight at 8/7c on TBS and MAX from the Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center in Portland, OR.

On tap for tonight’s show is Mistico vs. TBA, Thekla vs. Queen Aminata, Anthony Bowens vs. Kyle Fletcher, Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay, the Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada contract signing, Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart with Mercedes Mone on commentary, Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, & Komander vs. The Hurt Syndicate and Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Tay Melo & Anna Jay.

The following are complete AEW Summer Blockbuster results from Wednesday, June 11, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8pm-12am EST. on TBS and HBO MAX.

AEW SUMMER BLOCKBUSTER RESULTS – JUNE 11, 2025

The show gets off to a hot start, as we shoot inside the Portland, OR. arena and see “Timeless” Toni Storm riding in something that is being pulled by Luther backstage.

Hangman Page Stopped By Christopher Daniels, And Someone Listens In

Hangman Page is shown walking in with his bag, when he is stopped by Christopher Daniels. Daniels warns him he’s taking on too much, and to be careful having so many enemies. He tells him he knows people and when the time comes and Hangman needs help, they’ll be there for him.

He says he’ll rectify another situation for him, and then walks off. Hangman heads off with his bag, and we see someone in the background take their hat off, revealing themselves to be Jon Moxley. He was listening in, and immediately sends his Death Rider goons to follow behind Hangman.

Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland

The opening theme song and intro video that starts the show each week plays after that. Inside the arena, Excalibur, Taz and Ian Riccaboni welcome us to the show, as the familiar sounds of Will Ospreay’s theme hits. Out comes “The Aerial Assassin” to kick off this week’s show with the first match of the night.

He settles in the ring to a loud pop and fans chanting “Ospreay! Ospreay!” along with his music. The tune cuts off and the theme for Swerve Strickland hits. Out comes Prince Nana with his coffee, doing his goofy-ass(ed), but always-entertaining dance, as the former AEW World Champion emerges behind him.

The two make their way down the aisle and Swerve hops on the apron and soaks in the crowd atmosphere, as a loud “Swerve’s House!” chant breaks out. His music dies down and the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. We hear a loud “Holy sh*t!” chant before the two even touch. They milk the moment. Swerve extends his hand.

Ospreay shakes it. They say something and then crouch down still holding hands. They tussle and reach for legs, with Ospreay striking first, slapping a strong standing side headlock on Swerve. Swerve shucks him off into the ropes. Leapfrog by Ospreay. Ospreay floats over Swerve’s back.

Swerve hoists Ospreay up, but Ospreay escapes out the back door. The two each kip up simultaneously. They hit the mat again, cartwheel back up and do the old ECW stop-and-stare routine, as the fans roar. An “AEW! AEW!” chant spreads as they stare each other down again before reengaging.

The two get after it again, stopping and Ospreay looks for a clean break. Swerve blasts him with a cheap shot elbow that drops him to the mat. The commentators talk about Ospreay already bleeding from the nose. Ospreay fights back with a Sky-Twister for a two-count.

The commentators speculate on Ospreay possibly having a broken nose. The two trade chops, but Strickland catches him with an elbow. Ospreay fights back with a forearm to the throat, opening up for a corkscrew kick that forces Strickland to the corner. Elbow strike is followed with a springboard elbow by Ospreay, but Swerve rolls to the outside for a breather.

Ospreay ends up following him for a big Sasuke Special that pops the crowd as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, Ospreay and Swerve are back in the ring with Will taking the advantage, but not for long, as Strickland takes him to the ropes for a kick to the face.

He hangs Ospreay up on the ropes, setting up for a neck-breaker forcing the Aerial Assassin down hard to the floor. He brings Ospreay back to the ring, sending him to the mat for a nearfall before targeting the arm as he bends it back, until Ospreay catches him with a side headlock, forcing him on his back for a nearfall.

Ospreay is back up as Strickland gets to his feet, and he connects with a strike to set up for a Storm Breaker, but Swerve counters. Strickland goes for a brainbuster, but Ospreay counters with a Stundog Millionaire, but he leaves an arm open that Strickland grabs for a cross arm breaker. Ospreay finds a way to break out of this by getting to a vertical base.

He hoists Swerve up and over to send him into the turnbuckle. Both men get to their feet as Swerve gets to the turnbuckle, but Ospreay catches him for a kick to the face, followed by a hurricanrana. Swerve blocks a Hidden Blade, but takes a Spanish Fly that gets Ospreay a close two-count.

Will lands an Oscutter on Strickland, but only gets a two count when Swerve kicks out. Ospreay leaves the ring as Swerve goes for an Asai Moonsault, but Ospreay manages to dodge it, sliding back into the ring before landing a Hidden Blade on Strickland. Both guys are down and out as the show goes into another mid-match break.

This time when we return, Ospreay lands a couple hard kicks that force Strickland to a knee, but Swerve manages to dodge a Hidden Blade, forcing Will to collide with the ring post instead. He brings Ospreay up the turnbuckle before sending him down to the mat.

He goes for a cross arm breaker once more as Ospreay struggles to break free, but now Swerve has a triangle choke locked in. Elbow strikes from Strickland don’t keep Ospreay from getting to his feet, only for Strickland to escape a Styles Clash attempt to hit a Dead Eye. Cover by Swerve, but it’s only good for a two count.

Strickland goes up top for a Swerve Stomp, but Ospreay rolls away before landing a Hidden Blade, but Swerve manages to kick out at two. The two men slowly build to a vertical base, staring each other down before trading strikes as commentary notes we’re slowly approaching the 30-minute time limit.

Ospreay and Strickland make it to their feet as they continue the exchange, before Swerve takes Ospreay down with an arm wringer and a House Call! Strickland goes back up top and hits the Swerve Stomp for the cover, but it’s only a two count once again.

Swerve goes after the arm, nearly snapping it with a kick before heading to the corner, only to run into a Hidden Blade. Ospreay with the Stormbreaker and the cover, but Swerve narrowly gets a shoulder up to save the match for himself. Ospreay struggles to his feet as he brings up Swerve with a double underhook, debating what move he should make.

Strickland escapes before a decision can be made, catching Ospreay with a Vertebreaker instead. Strickland gets to the corner for a House Call, leaving Ospreay just under the bottom rope as commentary says we’re down to the final minute.

Swerve heads toward the corner as Ospreay struggles to move. Strickland gets to the top, but stumbles as he looks for the Swerve Stomp, but before he can, the bell sounds. The match is over and ends via 30-minute time-limit draw.

Winner: Time-Limit Draw

The Death Riders & The Young Bucks Attack

Once the match outcome is announced, the crowd craps all over it, as you would expect. Strickland grabs a microphone to talk about these two being two of the best in the place where the best wrestle. The way to prove you’re the best is to finish the match.

He knows they’re both broken down, but wants Sudden Death. Instead of that, however, we get the arrival of Jon Moxley and The Death Riders. The group makes their way through the crowd toward the ring, where they look upon Ospreay laying on the floor before surrounding the ring itself.

Just as they appear to be ready to do something, out of nowhere we see The Young Bucks rush into the ring to blindside Strickland. They hit an EVP Trigger that knocks him out. They lay out Prince Nana before putting handcuffs on Swerve to attach him to the corner for a series of superkicks.

They load up Swerve’s own new sneakers he has with Reebok or Champs Sports with tacks. When they go to blast him with the tack-covered superkick kill shot, right when they go to land the kick, Ospreay jumps and takes the bullet. The fans chant “F**k the Buck! F**k the Bucks!” as officials and Swerve check on Ospreay.

Kazuchika Okada Punks Out Don Callis

The commentators talk about the Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada contract signing for their champion versus champion winner take all match coming up at AEW ALL IN: Texas on July 12. We shoot backstage, we Okada is live for an interview. Don Callis interrupts.

Callis asks why it’s Okada in the match and not Kyle Fletcher. This riles up Okada who nearly attacks Callis as the Family steps in, but Okada just mocks him before walking off. The commentators plug Mistico being in action tonight before the show heads into another commercial break.

The Hurt Syndicate Attack Komander Backstage

Backstage there is a commotion, and we quickly find out this is earlier today as we see Komander being laid out by the Hurt Syndicate. Mascara Dorada will take his spot in the trios match later tonight, but we head back to ringside for our next scheduled match of the evening.

Mistico vs. Blake Christian

Mistico gets a big pop coming out for scheduled one-on-one action. His opponent, Blake Christian, is already standing in the ring waiting for him. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Mistico gets the early advantage, until Christian takes the luchador down to the mat.

He brings Mistico toward the ropes where he drives a boot into his throat until the ref intervenes, and this gives Mistico a chance to fight back with a takedown on the ROH mainstay. Mistico heads to the ropes as Blake tries to take him down again, but this time he takes a hurricanrana of sorts that forces Christian to the outside.

Mistico with a big dive through the ropes before bringing Blake back into the ring for a kick, followed by a springboard cross body that gets the luchador a nearfall. Mistico gets the crowd going before heading up the turnbuckle, but Lee Johnson gets involved allowing Blake to catch the luchador on the outside.

He brings Mistico back in the ring and goes up top for a 450 splash, but the cover only results in a two count. Blake returns to the corner but is intercepted by Mistico, who hits a Spanish Fly sending Christian down to the mat. He goes for the immediate follow-up cover and gets the 1-2-3 for the win.

Winner: Mistico

MJF & The Hurt Syndicate Confront Mistico

Once the match wraps up, Mistico’s post-match celebration is cut short by the arrival of the Hurt Syndicate, the crowd chanting “We hurt people” as MVP speaks up for an official announcement from the Hurt Syndicate. Specifically, we have a message from MJF for Mistico.

The crowd not wanting any of it as they boo louder and louder while MJF talks about being the best pro wrestler in the world today. MJF offers a match to “Misty” next week at Grand Slam Mexico, but he’s not getting just anyone, he’s getting the return of the patriot, as MJF dusts off the red, white, and blue.

God bless America, and God bless your American hero, MJF! The patriotic music hits as we get red, white, and blue streamers and the MJF-USA flag drops down at ringside. MJF gets in the ring, where Mistico laughs at him before accepting the match. He says something in Spanish.

MJF asks MVP for the translation, riling MJF up as he says Mistico to him is just “sloppy Sin Cara.” He goes for a punch but Mistico blocks, only for the Hurt Syndicate to blindside the luchador, but before they can do much else, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight and Mascara Dorada come out to make the save.

The Hurt Syndicate (MJF, Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight & Mascara Dorada

The Hurt Syndicate clears from the ring, as Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Mascara Dorada egg the team to return for their match. The bell rings as chaos ensues before our next match officially gets underway. MJF and Dorada start things off in the ring, with MJF mocking the luchador with some strikes.

Mascara fights back until MJF gets him in the eye, mocking the crowd before taking a poke to the eyes by Dorada for revenge. He drops MJF down to the mat before tagging in Kevin Knight, who in turn tags in Bailey for a double-team and the nearfall. Dorada tags back in as MJF tries to beg him off, only to force him to the Syndicate corner.

Bobby brings the luchador crashing to the floor with a big toss. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. MJF has Dorada back in the ring for a nod to MVP, but the luchador fights back out, managing to get a tag to Knight.

Kevin takes MJF down with a kick and a standing frog splash for a two count. Speedball tags himself in as MJF rolls away for a tag to Lashley, and the tag champs stand off with Knight and Bailey, leading to a German suplex by Shelton on Speedball, before he gets sent into a big drop by Lashley. MJF looks for a tag.

MVP says Bobby should tag him in, as MJF catches Speedball with a pump-handle driver for a two count before Bailey kicks out. MJF mocks the crowd before Bailey catches him by surprise, forcing him to roll away as Lashley comes running in, right into a flurry of kicks by Speedball.

Speedball then launches Knight at the All Mighty. JetSpeed take control of the situation, forcing Lashley and Benjamin to the outside for dives, followed by a middle rope shooting star press by Dorada onto MJF. Speedball goes up top but takes a cane shot to the back by MVP with the ref distracted, allowing MVP to hit a hammerlock DDT for the pin.

After the match wraps up, The Hurt Syndicate continue the beatdown, going after Knight and Dorada as well, as MJF looks to pull the latter’s mask off. Dorada tries to fight him off but to no avail, as the luchador has to hide his face while MJF shows the mask to a crowd booing him.

He tosses the mask to the outside, but gets blindsided with a headscissors takedown by Mistico, who hit the ring out of nowhere. He helps Dorada out of the ring before talking smack with the Syndicate from outside, reminding MJF that he will see him next week at AEW Grand Slam: Mexico. We head to another break.

Winners: The Hurt Syndicate

Jon Moxley & The Death Riders Ambush Hangman Page

The show returns to the familiar sounds of Hangman Page’s theme. The crowd explodes, but as Hangman makes his way out and begins heading to the ring, he is ambushed and attacked from behind by The Death Riders. They cuff his hands behind him and cover his mouth with duct tape.

Jon Moxley gets on the microphone and says “I’m sorry about all that,” and then explains that he needs Hangman to listen. He tells him he knows how distracted he can get sometimes. “This is your time,” Mox tells Hangman. AEW ALL IN: Texas for the AEW World Championship.

For you this is do or die. The crowd lets Mox know how they feel as Mox says he’s been watching Adam for a long time, and he’s a complicated man. He tells him he’s got exactly four weeks to figure his sh*t out, and then his time is up. Hangman defiantly stands up and headbutts Mox.

Mox and The Death Riders begin another beatdown. They prepare to attempt to injure Hangman for good, but before they can, out of nowhere comes Samoa Joe and The Opps. They fight off The Death Riders crew. Hangman gets on the mic and says he’s come too far to let something like that stop him.

He says if he gets his hands on any one of them before the night ends, he’s gonna destroy them. The show heads to another commercial break after this wraps up.

Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. TayJay (Tay Melo & Anna Jay)

The show returns, and we head straight to the ring for advertised tag-team action in the women’s division. Out first comes the team of Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. Ford is wearing the same ring gear and entrance attire as Bayne now. Fire pyro explodes and the crowd pops.

The two make their way down and settle inside the squared circle. For the first time in two years, the TayJay duo of the returning Tay Melo and Anna Jay make their way out to a nice crowd response. They settle in the ring and the fans chant “Welcome back!” at Melo. The bell sounds and off we go.

Ford and Melo kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. Very quickly, Bayne tags in. Anna starts to get involved but gets shoved away, before tagging in just before Tay gets sent out of the ring by the Bayne. Tag made to Ford as the pair double-team Jay leading to a hand-spring elbow in the corner by Penelope.

Anna manages to fight back, dropping Ford to the canvas with a dropkick. Tag made to Tay Melo as they trade off corner elbow strikes to isolate Ford. Bayne rushes into take out Melo after a tag was made, and she assists Penelope in dropping Jay to the mat with authority. We head to a mid-match break.

When the show returns and we see Melo has tagged into take Ford to the mat for a nearfall before Bayne breaks it up. Bayne drags her own teammate Ford to the corner for a tag. Melo lays in some strikes before Megan sends her to the corner. Tay dodges an attack to land three running strikes on the Megasus.

She escapes Fate’s Descent to catch Bayne in a calf slicer. Megan struggles as she crawls toward the rope, instead grabbing Melo’s head, pulling her to the mat to force the break of the hold. Tag by Anna as Melo sends Megan to the outside for a senton off the apron.

Jay follows up with a diving cross body, but Ford catches them both with a dive off the ropes. She brings Anna back in the ring and the action resumes. Jay gets a tag to Tay as Ford demands a tag back into the match. Anna keeps Megan from interfering as Melo finishes things off and gets the pin and the win.

Winners: TayJay

AEW ALL IN: Texas “Winner Takes All” Contract Signing (Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada)

The commentary team shifts gears and begins promoting the AEW ALL IN: Texas “Winner Take All” champion versus champion showdown between AEW International Champion Kenny Omega and AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada. They send us to an extended video package looking at their legendary rivalry in NJPW.

After the several minute video package wraps up, the show heads to another commercial time out, with the Omega vs. Okada contract signing waiting on the other side of the break. The show returns to Tony Schiavone standing in the ring, which is set up for the contract signing.

Schiavone introduces first the AEW Continental Champion, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada. Out comes the NJPW legend to an “Okada! Okada!” chant. He settles in the ring and his music dies down. Schiavone then introduces his opponent, the AEW International Champion, “The Cleaner” and “The Best Bout Machine” himself, Kenny Omega.

Omega’s theme hits and he emerges to loud pyro exploding at the top of the stage. He plays to the crowd as he makes his way down to the ring to put pen-to-paper for his highly-anticipated showdown with career rival Okada. His music dies down and the two stand in front of the desk where their belts and contracts are sitting.

Schiavone says before they sign the contracts, he wants to introduce the brand new AEW Unified Championship. He pulls the cover off of the new belt. The crowd gives it a decent reaction. “That’s bad ass,” says Taz. We see Okada and Omega personalized side plates. The Continental and International titles are confirmed to be unified into one title at AEW ALL IN: Texas on July 12.

Schiavone then asks Omega and Okada to sign the contract for the historic showdown. Okada does immediately before Omega grabs the microphone. Kenny says it’s been seven years since they last faced off, asking the Rainmaker to leave it all in the ring for this final bout between them.

He signs the contract before extending a hand, to which Okada accepts, but the handshake turns quickly to a staredown and a war of words between them. The moment is interrupted by the arrival of Don Callis. The crowd boos loudly as Don powers through from the big screen to say that this match should involve any of his Family members.

Kenny says everyone has heard enough. Omega says he’s beaten them both, and they can get in line for a shot after this match is done. Omega says he knows all of Don’s tricks and nothing will ruin this match, but Don says Omega didn’t see this one coming, as Okada blindsides Omega with a title shot to the back.

The commentators hard-sell the fact that Omega missed a year-plus due to diverticulitis issues that could have very easily taken his life. They make it clear he has dealt with life-threatening intestinal issues. With that in mind, Callis enters the ring with a baton, offering it to Okada to keep on the attack until officials and medics rush down to put a stop to it.

Omega chokes up an unbelievably graphic amount of blood, coughing and gurgling on it as it pours out of his mouth. They put Omega on a stretcher as the first-half of the AEW Summer Blockbuster special event comes to an end on that somber note. Nigel McGuinness and Tony Schiavone take over on commentary.

Kyle Fletcher vs. Anthony Bowens

The second two-hour block of AEW Summer Blockbuster kicks off with the familiar sounds of Adam Cole’s entrance tune playing. Out comes the TNT Champion to a big reaction from the crowd, as he makes his way down to join hour three and four commentators Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness on the call for the next match.

We hear the theme for Kyle Fletcher, and out comes the Don Callis Family member for advertised one-on-one action. His scheduled opponent, Anthony Bowens, makes his way out next. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Lance Archer is at ringside for Fletcher, while Billy Gunn is out there for Bowens.

Fletcher and Bowens lock up, as Fletcher pushes Bowens to the corner to get a break that is clean. Both men lock up again as Bowen pushes Kyle to the corner this time for a clean break. Bowens applies a headlock on Fletcher as he breaks out of the hold, sending Bowens to the mat.

Bowens makes a pin attempt on Fletcher, who kicks out at two. Bowens takes down Fletcher and chops him as he gets up. Bowens sends Fletcher to the corner and then drops him with a fall away slam, covering Kyle for only a two count.

Bowens picks up Fletcher and slams him down…Bowens is up the apron, as Fletcher kicks Bowens off, sending him to the floor. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note. When we return, Kyle hits Bowens with knees to the mid-section.

Fletcher tries to pick up Bowens, but he counters with a face plant on Fletcher and then follows up with a fameasser and covers him for only a two count. Fletcher comes back and snap suplexes Bowens, who rolls to the outside. Fletcher goes to the floor and picks up Bowens, but he counters and picks up Kyle.

He then drops him face first on the apron…as the action goes back in the ring, Bowens clotheslines Fletcher and then covers him for only a two count. As Bowens, is up on the top rope, Fletcher leaps up, but Bowens counters with a big knee and drops Kyle with a twisting DDT from the second rope.

Bowens covers Fletcher, but we only get a two count. Fletcher connects on Bowens with an elbow then a boot to the jaw…Bowens fires back with a big fist, and then is nailed with a thrust kick by Fletcher, who picks up Bowens and plants him on the mat. Fletcher covers Bowens for only a two count. Fletcher then connects with a big boot.

Bowens comes back with a twisting slam on Fletcher for a two-count. Fletcher rolls to the floor. Bowens comes off the top rope, landing on Fletcher. Archer kicks Gunn and then sends him into the barricade. In the ring, Fletcher connects with a big boot and brain-buster for the win.

Winner: Kyle Fletcher

FTR & Stokely Hathaway Confront More Legends

Atlantis Jr. and Sr. are introduced after a giant build up. They are mentioned as legends, which brings out FTR and Stokely Hathaway. Stokely gets in the ring and talks trash about Nigel McGuinness, who is shown reacting at the commentary desk. They then turn their attention to the Atlantis masked duo in the ring.

Stokley says the only two living legends are FTR. Stokley tells Atlantis he should be scared. Stokley talks about how FTR took out Rock ‘N’ Roll express and that Nigel McGuinness is nothing but a pill popper with taking melatonin and hopes that when he wakes up it will be 2002.

Stokley then says Daniel Garcia is thinking about retirement, then asks where is Adam Copeland, who is sitting at home looking at the walls. Stokely then says FTR doesn’t have a match yet, but they get what they want. Dax Harwood then says Big Stoke is a little upset. Dax says he is not upset, but excited about the partnership.

Dax then says CMLL is the oldest promotion in professional wrestling. Dax tries to introduce Cash Wheeler. Dax asks Atlantis how FTR would have wrestled in the 30’s how would have then faired. Dax asks Atlantis at 62 how many depends does he go through. Atlantis slaps Dax, but the numbers are too much.

Adam Cole leaves the commentary table to make the save, but the Don Callis Family comes to the ring. Bandido comes out, but the numbers continue to be too much. Brody King comes out to makes the save. Dax is left in the ring. Atlantis picks up Dax and blasts away as he tries to escape. Atlantis continues the assault, as Dax leaps over the barricade. Atlantis goes after him.

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart

The theme for Mercedes Mone hits as we return inside the arena after a brief backstage segment where Big Bill and Bryan Keith issue a challenge to any team, which is accepted by JD Drake and Anthony Henry. “The CEO” settles at her buffet table at ringside for a special dinner during the next match.

The lights go out as Julia Hart is out next with Skyle Blue. The music of “Timeless” Toni Storm hits next, as she makes her way out with Luther, to Toni chants. Blue attacks Storm from behind who was paying attention to Mone’, as she and Hart double team her. Referee Aubrey Edwards sends Blue to the back.

Aubrey, Luther and the medical staff check on Storm. Mone’ mocks Storm as the officials try ot help her up, but Storm is still down. Luther tires to hype up the fans. Storm is up on her feet, as Doc Sampson helps to the ring. Storm tells the ref to ring the bell. Storm is taken down by Hart, who is stomping on her.

Hart goes to the top and comes down with a huge moonsault on Storm and covers her, but the champ kicks out at two. Storm battles back with a big drop kick on Hart, sending her to the floor and looking into the camera, tells us AEW will be right back. The show heads to a mid-match break on that note.

When we return, we see Hart has a hold of Storm’s left arm. Hart walks up on the top rope, but Storm drops her. Storm picks up Hart and drops her with a German Suplex. Storm then hits Hart with a Fisherman’s suplex and covers her for only a two count. Storm grabs Hart, but she reverses it and locks up Storm.

The ref checks on Storm. Hart then nails Storm, who comes back and picks up Hart, planting her back first on the mat. Storm covers Hart, but she won’t stay down. Hart takes down Storm and then climbs to the top and comes off the top with a moonsault, but Storm moves and rolls her up for the win.

Winner: “Timeless” Toni Storm

Mercedes Mone Lays Out “Timeless” Toni Storm

Once the match wraps up, we see Storm in the ring celebrating. Mone’ enters the ring and grabs Storm. Mercedes, like Storm did last week, smells her deeply and then attacks. The multiple title-holder slams the AEW Women’s World Champion down to the mat.

As she glares down at Storm and the one of the only titles she doesn’t have in her current collection, before she can do anything else, the familiar sounds of Mina Shirakawa’s entrance tune plays. Shirikawa comes to makes the save, as Mone’ quickly leaves.

Or so we think. Instead, Mone’ turns around and hits the ring, attacking Mina from behind as she was checking on Storm. Mone’ grabs the women’s world title and tells Storm to kiss it goodbye, rubbing it in her face. The post-match scene wraps up on that note.

Ricochet Isn’t Interested In Ricochet Wannabes

We shoot backstage, where Lexy Nair is standing by with her guest at this time, Ricochet. Ricochet says he is searching for the perfect individuals to help him achieve gold. With that in mind, Blake Christian and Lee Johnson come in. Ricochet tells Blake and Lee they play Ricochet week after week and its embarrassing.

Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii & Willow Nightingale vs. MxM Collection & Taya Valkyrie

It’s time for mixed trios action in our next match of the evening. Out comes Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii and Willow Nightingale as the first team. The Conglomeration team settle in the ring and await the arrival of their opposition.

Their opponents, the MxM Collection duo and Taya Valkyrie, make their way out next. The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. After some back-and-forth early action, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match break.

When the show returns, we work our way to the finish of this mixed trios tilt. The finish of the match saw Willow Nightingale hit Taya Valkyrie with the Babe with the Powerbomb to score the 1-2-3 and pick up the win for her team.

Winners: Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii & Willow Nightingale

Wheeler Yuta Tries To Help Kris Statlander, Marina Shafir Was Watching

Kris Statlander is shown backstage. She says she’s tired of trying to make up with Willow Nightingale, so it’s time to move on. Wheeler Yuta comes in and tells Kris to forget about everyone and make her own choice.

Kris says thanks but doesn’t seem interested in what he has to say. She walks off. We see Marina Shafir was watching. She doesn’t look happy. Yuta walks up to her and starts smiling.

The Beast Mortos vs. Bandido

The Beast Mortos’ theme hits as we settle back inside the arena for our next match of the evening. Tony Schiavone refers to this as a standby match on commentary. Make of that what you will. Mortos settles inside the squared circle and his music dies down.

Now the entrance tune for his opponent, ROH World Champion Bandido, hits. Out comes the masked fan-favorite to a big crowd reaction from the fans inside the building in Portland. He makes his way to the ring and his theme fades down. The bell sounds and off we go.

Bandido runs at Mortos, who basically runs over him. Mortos slaps Bandido and then picks him up and tosses him across the ring. The fans chants Mortos. He kicks Bandido and then tries to toss him, but Bandido counters. Mortos headbutts Bandido, but then is sent over the top rope.

We then see Bandido dive through the ropes, landing on Mortos. Bandido grabs Mortos and sends him back in the ring. Bandido goes to the top to Bandido chants. Mortos then nails Bandido in the mid-section. Mortos gouges the eyes of the ROH World Champ through the mask.

Mortos picks up Bandido using the eye holes of the mask. Mortos slams Bandido down and covers him for only a two count. Mortos sends Bandido to the floor. Mortos runs the ropes and leaps up, landing on Bandido. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

The show returns and after some more back-and-forth action, Bandido hoists the much larger Mortos up while on the ropes in the corner. He hits his impressive finisher off the ropes and follows up with the immediate cover, picking up the pinfall victory in this standby match.

Winner: Bandido

Mercedes Mone To Challenge For CMLL Title At AEW Grand Slam: Mexico

Backstage, Renee Paquette is standing by with Mercedes Mone. She asks what Mone whispered to Toni Storm out there earlier. Mone says she doesn’t kiss and tell, but she told Toni what she needed to and at AEW ALL IN: Texas, she’s gonna take what she wants — the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Paquette then brings up “The CEO” having her sights set on another title, as she shows a post Mone made on X earlier tonight issuing an official challenge to the CMLL Women’s World Champion for a title shot. Zeuxis, the reigning CMLL Women’s World Champion appears. “Challenge accepted,” she says, before decking Mone. We head to a break.

Swerve Strickland Overhears Hangman Page & The Young Bucks

The show returns and we shoot backstage, where Renee Paquette tries to get a medical update on Will Ospreay. Hangman Page comes in. The EVP duo of The Young Bucks come in and say that they meant to go for Swerve and were just trying to help. Page tells the EVP’s to stay out of his business.

Hangman makes it clear he doesn’t need any help. Page says the next house he burns down will be The EVP’s with them in it. He tells them to stay out of his business, and Ospreay’s, and Swerve’s. He walks off. The Young Bucks say it sounds like Hangman just dug his own grave.

They walk off. Prince Nana peeks his head around the corner for about the 20th “someone was secretly listening” segments of this never-ending four hour show. He then asks Swerve if he heard what just happened. Swerve enters the camera shot and says he heard every word of it.

Thekla vs. Queen Aminata

Back inside the arena, the lights go down and the spider logo hits the big screen. Out comes the latest newcomer to the women’s division in AEW, “The Toxic Spider” Thekla. She settles in the ring and her music dies down. The theme for her opponent, Queen Aminata hits.

They are both in the ring and ready to rock and roll. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one-on-one showdown. Thekla holds onto the ropes in the corner and then charges at The Queen, who moves out of the way. Thekla tries for spin kicks.

Instead, Aminata avoids them and picks her up. Thekla escapes. Aminata backs up with a smile on her face. Aminata wants a test of strength. Aminata slaps Thekla and connects with several snap-mares, as Thekla goes to the floor. Thekla is back up and on the apron.

Thekla leaps off the apron. Thekla gets back in the ring and is met with a big kick by The Queen.. Thekla then runs and nails Aminata in the head. The show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, Thekla gets Aminata in The Death Trap for the win.

Winner: Thekla

Paragon & Daniel Garcia vs. The Don Callis Family & Hechicero

It’s (finally) main event time!

The never-ending four-hour AEW Summer Blockbuster show continues, with a quick backstage segment where Nick Wayne is shown a video package that Kip Sabian made for him, showing his work thus far in the Best of the Super Juniors tournament. He then says he doesn’t know where he’d be without Christian Cage.

After the brief backstage segment wraps up, Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness run down the lineup for next week’s AEW Grand Slam: Mexico special event. They promote the upcoming eight-man tag-team main event, which features Paragon and Daniel Garcia taking on The Don Callis Family and Hechicero.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a quick pre-match commercial break. The show returns and the theme for Adam Cole hits to bring out the Paragon group. Daniel Garcia also makes his ring walk. With him in action, of course “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard comes out to sit in on special guest commentary for this eight-man main event.

Also in the ring are The Don Callis Family team and Hechicero, their opposition. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with the final match of a long evening. Kicking things off for their respective teams are Garcia and Hechicero. Garcia starts strong.

Hechicero kills his momentum, however, as he blasts him with a running knee and tags in Konosuke Takeshita, who begins working over the arm of Garcia. Archer and O’Reilly tag in for their respective teams. Archer decks O’Reilly and then heads over and knocks everyone else off the ring apron as well.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as our main event of the evening continues. The show returns to the match still in progress. Things begin to pick up, as each team tags. Garcia comes in for his side after his team regains the lead.

The clock strikes midnight, and things don’t even seem close to over yet. Four hours wasn’t enough, folks, let’s add several additional minutes of an overrun. Garcia continues to work over Takeshita in the ring as Schiavone begins shifting focus to next week’s special event, the third or fourth in a row for AEW, when AEW Grand Slam: Mexico takes place.

RPG Vice hits the ring trying to help out their side. They get knocked on their asses for their efforts, but the distraction allows Lance Archer to attack from behind. Takeshita takes it from there and then passes it off to Josh Alexander, who hits a german suplex into a pin for the win. The Don Callis Family pose together.

Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, Brody King and 3 CMLL partners will take on The Don Callis Family in 12-man action just announced for next week. Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness run down the rest of the AEW Grand Slam: Mexico lineup for next week, and then mercifully, the show finally wraps up and goes off the air at 12:08am. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: The Don Callis Family & Hechicero