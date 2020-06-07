AEW Superstar Undergoes Surgery (Photo)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Preston Vance (10 from the Dark Order) tweeted the following, revealing that he recently underwent surgery:

“I had surgery 3 days ago and worked out twice today. I got asked “what makes you so motivated?” That’s easy…. To make @ThisBrodieLee proud. #AEW #DarkOrder #JoinUs #X”

