AEW Superstar Undergoes Surgery (Photo)

Preston Vance (10 from the Dark Order) tweeted the following, revealing that he recently underwent surgery:
“I had surgery 3 days ago and worked out twice today. I got asked “what makes you so motivated?” That’s easy…. To make @ThisBrodieLee proud. #AEW #DarkOrder #JoinUs #X”
— Pres10 (@Pres10Vance) June 5, 2020