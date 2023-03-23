AEW Tag Team Could Be Leaving The Company Soon

Two AEW stars may be leaving the company soon.

The Gunns retained the AEW World Tag Team Championship on this week’s AEW Dynamite by defeating Top Flight. FTR went out to the ring after the match to make an offer to The Gunns in exchange for another title shot.

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood stated that if they did not win the titles, they would split up. That offer, however, was insufficient, and they then offered to leave AEW if they did not win.

For those who haven’t been following along, Dax has been teasing for months that his and Cash’s AEW contracts will expire in April and that they have made a decision about their future in pro wrestling.

Many have speculated that teases are only a part of a larger storyline, and PWInsider reported that FTR are under long-term AEW contracts.

