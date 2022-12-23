AEW Tag Team Injured After Working Three Matches at Dark Tapings

The WorkHorsemen were reportedly injured during the AEW Dark tapings in Orlando last weekend.

JD Drake and Anthony Henry were scheduled to work last Sunday’s CDW indie event in Atlanta, Georgia, but they were unable to attend due to injuries sustained the day before at the AEW Dark tapings, according to Fightful Select.

It was stated that Henry’s injury is not serious and that he will be fine soon, but there has been no word on Drake’s status. On Twitter, Henry stated that he was training in the gym this week and that he will be working multiple matches at The Wrestival indie event next week.

Drake and Henry worked three AEW Dark matches on Saturday. In the first session, they wrestled The Hughes Brothers and Top Flight, and in the second session, they wrestled Adriana Alanis and Liam Gray. Spoilers are available by clicking here.