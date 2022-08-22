AEW Tag Team Repackaged and Former WWE Star Debuts at Dark Tapings

The team that was previously known as Bear Country has been repackaged. JT Davidson will now serve as their manager, and they will go by the name The Iron Savages. Below are photos showing their new look.
Former WWE star Westin Blake also made his debut at today’s tapings. He was known as Wesley Blake in WWE, where he competed for the Forgotten Sons faction. PWMania.com will have complete AEW Dark results up later.
The former Bear Country are now The Iron Savages with JT Davidson
We have @TheWestinBlake here at the Dark Zone
