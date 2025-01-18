AEW Talent Considering WWE After Penta’s Successful RAW Debut

On the January 13, 2025, edition of WWE RAW, former AEW star Penta made an impressive debut, defeating Chad Gable in his first match with the company.

Penta’s early success in WWE has reportedly influenced how some AEW wrestlers view their future options. According to Lucha Libre Online, several AEW talents have expressed frustration with their roles in the company. Previously, some were hesitant to consider WWE due to concerns about being “lost in the shuffle.” However, Penta’s strong start, along with the success of other former AEW stars like Ethan Page and Lexis King in NXT, has shifted perceptions, making WWE a more appealing option.

Lucha Libre Online also reported that at least two current AEW wrestlers have confirmed they will explore free agency in 2025 with a specific interest in WWE. Additionally, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that talents like Malakai Black, Miro, Ricky Starks, and Rey Fenix are seen as potential future departures from AEW. Meltzer wrote:

“They are all on the same list of people who are not likely to be used. One day their deals will expire, and when they do, they’ll be in WWE.”

Penta’s move and rapid integration into WWE have sparked conversations about the growing trend of AEW stars seeking opportunities in WWE, adding a new layer of intrigue to the ongoing competition between the two promotions. Fans will now watch closely to see how Penta’s journey unfolds and whether more AEW stars follow suit.