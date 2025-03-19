AEW Talent Facing Travel Delays Due To Omaha Blizzard Before Dynamite

AEW is set to deliver a new episode of Dynamite tonight from Omaha, Nebraska. The show’s card is lighter than usual, which AEW CEO Tony Khan confirmed is intentional due to weather-related travel concerns.

Headlining the event, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will put his title on the line in a brutal street fight against Cope. The AEW International Championship eliminator four-way match will feature Speedball Mike Bailey, Orange Cassidy, Mark Davis, and Ricochet battling for a title opportunity. Megan Bayne will take on Kris Statlander in women’s division action, while TBS Champion Mercedes Moné will defend against Billie Starkz.

Khan acknowledged the impact of a blizzard in Omaha and assured fans that all advertised wrestlers had arrived safely. However, additional matches and segments will be announced once the rest of the talent reaches the venue. He issued the following statement:

“It’s Wednesday, 3/19, final day of winter, there’s a blizzard in Omaha today!

We have 3 huge #AEWDynamite fights set for tonight, all advertised wrestlers are in Omaha now!

We have more to announce for tonight when the rest of the team arrives safely!

Don’t miss Dynamite TONIGHT!”