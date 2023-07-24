AEW Talent Set To Make NJPW Debut Next Month

AEW talent Nick Wayne is set to make another career milestone when he makes his promotional debut with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The wrestling prospect will make his NJPW debut next month at the All Star Junior Festival USA. The promotion confirmed he will wrestle his first match under their banner at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The event will be broadcast on NJPW World pay-per-view on Saturday, August 19. He’ll be paired with Jordan Oliver against Mao and NJPW mainstay El Desperado.

Wayne described the debut as “a dream come true” and how working with Oliver was special in a Twitter post. This is the first confirmed match for the show.

Wayne made his All Elite Wrestling debut on Dynamite earlier this month, just a few days after turning 18 years old. His contract had been in the works since February 2022, contingent on him graduating from high school and turning 18.