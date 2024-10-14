AEW Talent Undergoes Successful Surgery, Faces Extended Recovery

One of AEW’s wrestlers will be out for several months due to injury.

Anthony Henry announced last week that he would be out of action due to a torn biceps sustained in a recent Collision match against Gabe Kidd for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship. At the time, he intended to undergo surgery.

He missed time earlier this year due to a broken jaw. He was a member of the Workhosemen on ROH TV, and their most recent AEW bout was in January on Collision, when they defeated Sting and Darby Allin.

The injury occurred while he was working at a Deadlock Pro Wrestling match in which Bryan Keith retained the DPW National Championship. He was released while away due to an injury and returned once medically cleared.

In a new tweet, he confirmed that he had surgery. He wrote, “Surgery was successful. Now it’s time to recover.”

We wish him speedy recovery.