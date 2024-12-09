AEW Talent’s Backstage Reputation On The Rise Amid Recent Praise

AEW has a large roster of contracted wrestlers and uses them on Dynamite, Rampage, and Collusion. In some cases, AEW uses talent for the ROH brand. Not everyone can be used, and it is difficult to stand out among the promotion’s impressive talent.

Kommander has proven a reliable landing for AEW. He joined the promotion last year, having previously held the AAA World Cruiserweight and AAA World Tag Team Championships. Komander was named an alternate in the Gold League of the 2024 Continental Classic, replacing the injured Juice Robinson.

While Robinson’s injury is unfortunate, it has created an opportunity for Kommander. AEW staff have recognized his hard work.

Fightful Select stated, “Komander has been getting positive reviews in general, but especially for his first two Continental Classic matches.” There were other names considered, but it’s unclear who those names are.